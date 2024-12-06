We visited my niece and her husband during our Thanksgiving break in Dunedin, Florida. The expansive town was hit hard by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. When we arrived, massive piles of debris could be seen along the roadside, in vacant lots, and in people’s yards. The marina, our favorite place to hang out and enjoy dinner while watching the sunset, was mostly destroyed.

Senior living apartments remained dark. Homes with multiple levels were left mostly still liveable, but single-level homes were not. My niece’s home narrowly missed the ocean’s surge. Homes on the higher side of the streets were left unscathed, while on the opposite side, homes were uninhabitable. Three homes were destroyed by fire caused by their electric cars parked in their garages.

Thanksgiving Day offered a twist to our vacation. While my niece and I opted to cook and bake, the guys opted to walk the causeway. Not long after they left, the phone rang. My nephew, Michael, asked my niece, Gerda, to come quickly and bring towels. As she flew out the door, I remained at home to watch the baking meal.

As our husbands walked along the causeway, a bicyclist passed them, and as he did, his decrepit bike fell apart. The man flew into the air, landing on his head as parts of his bike, including the seat, went in different directions. Michael called 911 as my husband went to the aid of the biker. The police checked out the biker and left after he refused medical care. The biker, whom they determined was named Nelson, was clothed in well-worn attire and hairless from head to toe.

Seeing with their eyes and believing with their hearts, the guys helped him to my niece’s car and drove him to his home, stopping to buy him a meal. At Nelson’s insistence, the trashed bike was left behind. Home was a run-down hotel room he shared with his partner. Until the hurricanes hit, he had been working at a local restaurant. Now, like so many others, he was virtually homeless with no food or transportation other than a barely kept-together bike. As the guys and my niece left him, he said, “This was the best Thanksgiving ever.”

At my niece’s home, Michael called his friend, Will, who had connections to find like-new bikes. A plan was set in motion to all meet the next day, buy a bicycle for Nelson, and take it to him, along with a hot meal. When they got there, Nelson was sleeping, but his partner, Brian, answered the door.

Advertisement

He immediately started crying and exclaiming that the guys had no idea what a gift they were. His partner was depressed over losing his job and now with no transportation. Nelson awakened, thanking the guys profusely. He texted my nephew later, saying they were angels and how grateful he was for them, giving him hope and renewed faith.

As we embark on this season of giving and receiving, the best we can share is the loving gift of service.

Copy the Story Link