• Robert J. McDowell, 39, Jay, probation hold, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Monday, Dec. 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kayla-Lynn M. Blais, 31, Livermore Falls warrant three counts of violation of bail, Monday, Dec. 2, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Robert J. Mailloux, 47, Phillips, probation hold, Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Stephen L. Haines Jr., 51, Phillips, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by receiving stolen property, Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Adam Legendre, 18, Mt. Vernon, domestic violence assault, Thursday, Dec. 5, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Brittany Moura, 38, Rangeley, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Friday, Dec. 6, in Rangeley, $1,000 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Melissa B. Tibbetts, 44, Chesterville, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Friday, Dec. 6, in Chesterville, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Samuel P. Kelly, 23, Industry, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Friday, Dec. 6, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin D. Stebbins, 35, Dallas Plantation, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Sunday, Dec. 8, in Dallas Plantation, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Casey A. Barry, 42, Chesterville, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Sunday, Dec. 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua R. Pollis, 39, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, reckless conduct, operating after habitual offender revocation, Monday, Dec. 9, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

