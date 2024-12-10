FAYETTE — The Fayette Central board of directors met Dec. 2 to discuss new projects and approve expenditures aimed at enhancing the school’s facilities and outdoor spaces.

Superintendent and Principal Courtney Lyons delivered the administrative report, highlighting the success of recent parent-teacher conferences. “We had over half of our families show up,” Lyons said. “It was a very busy two nights here, which was wonderful, wonderful turnout.” She credited the new communication app, Reach My Teach, for streamlining scheduling and enabling better parent-teacher connections. Reach My Teach is a platform built to streamline communication between teachers, administrators, and families within the school community.

Lyons also announced that teacher Melissa Savage received a $1,000 mini-grant from the Maine Environmental Education Association to support outdoor learning initiatives. “She did a ton of work last year with students and got them little science kits to go outside and explore,” Lyons said.

The board approved purchasing new cafeteria tables, selecting Creative Office for their bid of $20,392.50. The tables will be easier to fold, less damaging to the gym floor, and designed for social interaction among students. The order includes seven tables with attached benches and one wheelchair-accessible table. Funds will come from the school lunch program surplus.

The board approved a galvanized gray fence for $6,770, opting for the more economical quote over a black finish. The fence, part of a bipartisan safety grant, will define the playground’s boundary while preserving access to trails.

Plans for an outdoor classroom structure were also approved. The 20-by-12-foot wooden gazebo-style structure will include stadium seating, a metal roof and open sides for versatility. Designed for both learning and recess, the structure will be built by Fayette-based 207 Sheds for $11,099. The company will handle groundwork to ensure proper drainage and leveling.

“This structure is wonderful,” Lyons said, emphasizing its role in fostering social-emotional well-being and providing outdoor learning opportunities. The project will be funded with remaining bipartisan grant money.

