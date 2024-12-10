WILTON — The Select Board voted Monday at a special meeting to accept a $9,184.20 grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation to buy a door breach tool.

Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said he will be sharing the tool with other departments if they need to use it.

Firefighters don’t often enter buildings when somebody is not there, but when they need to, the Fire Rescue Department will have the tool, he said.

The breach tool will provide firefighters a way to get into a locked or bolted door without damaging the door or property.

“This is a learning piece of equipment,” he said.

There will be training on the door breaching tool.

