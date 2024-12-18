Jay Baptist Church

Dec. 8 service

On December 8th, Pastor Chris Dalessio lit the second candle (PEACE) of the Advent wreath. As we prepare for the coming of Jesus, we remember that Jesus is our hope and peace. The prophet Isaiah said, “For unto us a Child is born. Unto us a Son is given. And the government will be upon His shoulder. And, His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6-7).

Humanity lost peace with God when sin entered the world. When Jesus died and rose again, He did not bring peace by overthrowing governments, He became a sacrificial lamb, dying for humanity’s sin once and for all. In doing so, He made peace between man and God.

A.W. Pink stated, “But so long as we are occupied with any other objects than God himself, there will be neither rest for the heart nor peace for the mind.”

The Bible contains verses that can bring peace amid struggles, worries and fear. When we take time to step back from the pressure of life and come into complete devotion to God, He can speak promises of hope and peace over our circumstances (John 14:27) .

True peace comes to those who surrender to Jesus in repentance and faith.

Upcoming event: Christmas Eve service, December 24th, at 6:00 pm. All are welcomed.

Dec. 1 service

On December 1st, Pastor Chris Dalessio lit the first candle (HOPE) of the Advent wreath. This candle is the prophet’s candle because multiple Old Testament prophets told the people about the Messiah’s coming for a long time. This week prepares us to be people of hope and believe that darkness will not prevail, but the light of the world will overcome it. When Jesus was born, that hope was finally fulfilled (Deut. 18:15).



Jesus was the Messiah, but not the one that people expected. He came as a suffering Savior, to die as the ultimate Passover lamb (Exodus 12:1-51), a sacrifice for people’s sins. He was rejected by those he had come to rescue (Isaiah 53:3) and was killed by them.

J.I. Packer said that Christian hope is faith looking ahead to the fulfillment of the promises of God. Christian hope is a certainty guaranteed by God himself. Christian hope expresses knowledge that every day of this life, and every moment beyond it, the believer can say with truth, on the basis of God’s own commitment, that the best is yet to come.

This Advent, may you celebrate with expectant hearts, savoring the season as we look forward with excitement to receiving the greatest gift God has ever given His Children.

Weekly:

Sunday worship at 10:30 am

Tuesday fellowship at 6:00 pm

Food pantry: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Wednesday Bible Study at 9:30 am

Food pantry: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Special Event:

Christmas Eve service at 6:00 pm

Pastor Chris may be reached at 207-595-8031 or via email: pastor@jaybaptist.com

