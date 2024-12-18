LIVERMORE — During Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, members addressed some confusion over the town’s level of responsibility over the new additions at the Spruce Mountain Ski Area site.

The first floor of the site was recently renovated by the Maine Cabin Masters. The town received a report on the progress of the renovations. Board Chairperson Mark Chretien said that sprinklers had to be installed before they could work on the second floor. There was some confusion about the report.

“This has nothing to do with us, really,” Chretien said. “This is Spruce Mountain’s problem.”

“Right, but the town owns part of it,” said Vice Chairperson Brett Deyling. “We do need to make sure this gets done so they’re operating safely.”

“That’s really not the town’s responsibility,” said Chretien. “That’s Spruce Mountain’s responsibility. We have nothing to do with operations at Spruce Mountain.”

Chretien said that Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay split the cost of insurance for Spruce Mountain Ski Area, but that is the extent of their responsibility.

Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd will still attend Spruce Mountain Ski Area meetings. “We still want to see it succeed,” Deyling said.

In other news, the town has switched to an upgraded accounting program. The new program is cloud based.

“(Everything) went smoothly,” said Judd. “We uploaded on Friday, and went live on Monday. There were a couple of glitches, but we were able to fix them quickly.”

The town officially hired Christa Powers of Wilton as animal control officer.

The board also decided to spend the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on the Transfer Station for a lean shed, plumbing, septic and electrical which will cost roughly $150,000. Also, paving the Town Office parking lot and driveway cost about $75,000.

