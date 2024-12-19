FARMINGTON — Selectmen at their meeting on Dec. 10 unanimously approved the transfer of a medical cannabis license to Mercedes Lamphere of Carrabassett Valley to operate at 374 High St. in Farmington.

The license had been held by Heather Cheney.

“This is a straight transfer,” Chair Joshua Bell said.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil asked if it was the business that was transferring with the building staying under current ownership. He also asked if Lamphere would be running the business, had her own license and if it included adult use marijuana.

“I am getting my own license,” Lamphere replied. “It is all medical.”

“Is it operating now,” Selectman Richard Morton asked. “With the license you are acquiring is it functioning now?”

“It is,” Lampere responded. “The current tenants who are there now are not wishing to continue.”

Lamphere said she will take over the facility “so the employees who have been there a decade don’t lose their jobs.”

Morton asked if Lamphere had worked at the facility, was told no. “I had run my own process, I was selling wholesale to them,” she said. “When I hear 27 outgoing employees are losing their jobs two days after Christmas that hits a little too close to home for me.”

According to information provided from the licensing application, Randal Cousineau and Luke Sirois were the members, managers or authorized persons of the property in May of 2019. In April of 2021 Cousineau through an equity purchase agreement sold his half of the property to Sirois.

When asked, Lamphere said the operation will stay the way that it is now, the cannabis will be sold wholesale. Employees handle delivery, other sales tasks, she added.

O’Neil asked if 100% of the building was used for the cannabis operation.

“Correct,” Lamphere answered.

In other business it was announced there would be no selectmen meeting on Dec. 24. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the downstairs conference room at the Municipal Building.

