Returning champ Hotel Rumford is off to a great start to the 2024/25 season as is Smart Care, both with convincing wins. Hotel Rumford defeated Jay (1-2), 71-45, while Smart Care manhandled Clean Cut Painting (1-2), 75-46. Both teams seem destined to be the top choices for winning the league championship, although several other teams can compete depending on the situation.

For Hotel Rumford, top scorers were Tom Danylik 24 points, Kalen Chase 15 and Brian Canwell 10. Jay was led by Steve Dougher with 12 points. Smart Care got their scoring from Cody St Germain with 29 points, Nick St Germain 15 and Dakota Tompkins 13. Clean Cut top scorers were Keegan Pitcher with 14 (3 threes) and Eric Berry with 11.

In other games, last year’s runner up, A & G Carpentry (2-1) outlasted Cherry Pickers (2-1),, 86-82. Malik Farely led the way with 27 points for A & G, while Jake Farnum had 22 (5 threes) and Joe Gaudreau had 6 threes for 18 more. Cherry Pickers lead men were Mateo Lapointe 27 points (6 threes), Airick Richard 22 and Noah Preble 11 (3 threes).

Then, Flint Tropics (1-2) got their 1st win of the year defeating Team Zespy (0-3), 71-61. Flint was directed by Brandon Mitchell with a big game, 35 poiints (3 threes). Zespy had 2 top scorers, Trent Cullinnan with 21 points (3 threes) and Sean Caddigan 20.

