Incident Date: 10/20/24

Incident Type: Unwanted Tenant

Incident Address: Penobscot St

Officer(s): Sgt. Miller

Narrative: Sgt. Miller responded to unwanted subjects attempting to make contact with another resident. Both individuals agreed to leave upon request.

Incident Date: 10/20/24

Incident Type: Suspicious Person/Circumstance

Incident Address: Spruce St

Officer(s): Officer Willhoite

Narrative: Officer Willhoite addressed a complaint regarding a vehicle door left open. Contacted the out-of-town owner and secured the door before departure.

Incident Date: 10/20/24

Incident Type: Citizen Assist

Incident Address: High St

Officer(s): Officer Willhoite

Narrative: Officer Willhoite assisted a citizen regarding two male subjects with potential warrants. Advised them to call in if they wished to verify warrant status.

Incident Date: 10/20/24

Incident Type: Request Call

Incident Address: Hancock St

Officer(s): Cpl. Gallant

Narrative: Corporal Gallant answered questions from a male regarding a Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) he had against another person.

Incident Date: 10/20/24

Incident Type: Citizen Dispute

Incident Address: Waldo St (Hannaford)

Officer(s): Cpl. Gallant

Narrative: Corporal Gallant mediated a dispute between two individuals at a local business, resolving the issue.

Incident Date: 10/20/24

Incident Type: Found Property

Incident Address: Prospect Ave (near Bridge St)

Officer(s): Cpl. Gallant, Sgt. Miller

Narrative: Corporal Gallant and Sergeant Miller located and returned a lost phone to its rightful owner.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Request Call

Incident Address: Waldo St

Officer(s): Miller, Donald

Narrative: Officer Miller responded to a request call. Details on the specific assistance requested were not provided in this summary.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Domestic Problem

Incident Address: Bridge St, Circle K Store

Officer(s): Winson, L; Willhoite, Dakot; Miller, Donald

Narrative: Officers responded to a verbal argument between a male and female. The parties were separated, and officers cleared the scene without further incident.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Arrest Warrant

Incident Address: Bridge St

Officer(s): Winson, L

Narrative: Robert Pingree, 43, of Mexico, was arrested on a failure to appear (FTA) warrant for theft. He was taken to the Rumford Police Department, posted $100 cash bail, and was released.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Illegal Shooting Weapons

Incident Address: Prospect Ave

Officer(s): Willhoite, Dakot

Narrative: Officer Willhoite responded to a shots-fired complaint near the river. It was determined to be duck season, and the calling party was reassured that hunters were likely on the water.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Traffic Complaint

Incident Address: Ellis River Rd

Officer(s): Willhoite, Dakot

Narrative: Officer Willhoite investigated a report of a white pickup truck consistently speeding on Ellis River Road.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: School Truancy

Incident Address: Prospect Ave

Officer(s): Maifeld, D

Narrative: School Resource Officer Maifeld conducted a home visit regarding a truant student, at the request of Mountain Valley Middle School. The family reported the juvenile was sick, and Officer Maifeld collected a device and reported back to the school.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Telephone Hang-Up Call

Incident Address: River St

Officer(s): Winson, L

Narrative: Corporal Winson investigated a 911 hang-up call that plotted outside the police department. Contact was made with the caller, who confirmed no emergency.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Child Abuse or Neglect

Incident Address: Franklin St

Officer(s): Winson, L; Willhoite, Dakot

Narrative: DHHS requested an investigation regarding alleged child abuse. The case had been previously investigated and was closed.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: School Truancy

Incident Address: Hancock St

Officer(s): Maifeld, D

Narrative: Officer Maifeld conducted a home visit regarding truancy at Mountain Valley Middle School’s request. The family reported the juvenile had pneumonia.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Welfare Check

Incident Address: Not Provided

Officer(s): Winson, L; Willhoite, Dakot

Narrative: Officer Willhoite conducted a welfare check concerning a child’s removal from school. The caller confirmed the children were safe in another jurisdiction.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Suspicious Person/Circumstance

Incident Address: Bridge St, Circle K Store

Officer(s): Winson, L; Willhoite, Dakot; Fournier, Tyler

Narrative: Officers responded to a report of suspicious individuals, but they had left the area before officers arrived.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Animal Problem

Incident Address: S Rumford Rd

Officer(s): Giroux, Eric

Narrative: Officer Giroux responded to an animal-related call.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Telephone Hang-Up Call

Incident Address: Congress St

Officer(s): Winson, L

Narrative: Corporal Winson investigated a 911 hang-up call in the Town Office elevator, which was determined to be accidental.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Telephone Hang-Up Call

Incident Address: Whippoorwill Rd

Officer(s): Willhoite, Dakot

Narrative: Officer Willhoite responded to a 911 hang-up call. The number was no longer in service, and no contact was made.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Animal Problem

Incident Address: US Route 2, McDonald’s Rumford

Officer(s): Giroux, Eric

Narrative: Officer Giroux responded to an animal problem.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Detail Stone Garden

Incident Address: US Route 2

Officer(s): Haseltine, Ro

Narrative: Officer Haseltine conducted a StoneGarden detail and made several traffic stops for various violations.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Unwanted Tenant

Incident Address: Hancock St

Officer(s): Willhoite, Dakot

Narrative: Officer Willhoite responded to an unwanted person report. The complainant confirmed that the person had already left.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Traffic Complaint

Incident Address: US Route 2

Officer(s): Willhoite, Dakot

Narrative: Officer Willhoite responded to a traffic complaint and determined the driver was not impaired.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Telephone Hang-Up Call

Incident Address: Hancock St

Officer(s): Winson, L

Narrative: Corporal Winson responded to a 911 hang-up call and was unable to reach anyone on call-back.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Suspicious Person/Circumstance

Incident Address: US Route 2

Officer(s): Willhoite, Dakot; Milligan, Tony; Haseltine, Ro

Narrative: Chief Milligan encountered a vehicle traveling on Rt. 2 that had substantial damage and was operating on 3 wheels only and determined the driver was impaired. Officer Haseltine obtained a blood sample from the driver for analysis. The investigation is continuing.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Property Damage, Non-Vandalism

Incident Address: Maple St

Officer(s): Haseltine, Ro; Bernard, James

Narrative: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled and damaged a house porch. Adleys removed the vehicle, which was disabled.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Violation of Papers

Incident Address: Franklin St

Officer(s): Haseltine, Ro

Narrative: Officer Haseltine investigated a possible PFA violation. No violation was found.

Incident Date: 10/21/24

Incident Type: Traffic Violation

Incident Address: Main St

Officer(s): Maifeld, D

Narrative: Officer Maifeld handled a complaint of a motorist improperly passing a bus dropping off students.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Unwanted Tenant

Incident Address: Hancock St

Officer(s): Sergeant Bernard, Patrolman Haseltine

Narrative: Responded to a report of an unwanted person. The subject fled prior to law enforcement contact.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Suspicious Person/Circumstance

Incident Address: Erchles St

Officer(s): Officer Willhoite

Narrative: Dispatched for a suspicious activity complaint regarding a vehicle door left open. The owner was contacted, and the door was determined to have been left open accidentally.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Domestic Problem

Incident Address: Pine St

Officer(s): Corporal Winson, Officer Willhoite

Narrative: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Administration Related Detail

Incident Address:

Officer(s): Officer Richard

Narrative: DHHS requested records for an investigation they are conducting.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: School Truancy

Incident Address: Falmouth St

Officer(s): School Resource Officer Maifeld

Narrative: Conducted a home visit at the request of Mountain Valley Middle School regarding inappropriate behavior by a student on Google Meets. Addressed the issue with the student and parents.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Protection From Abuse Order

Incident Address: Swain Rd

Officer(s): Officer Willhoite

Narrative: Dispatched to serve paperwork regarding a modified PFA. The subject was contacted and noted to be absent for the next five weeks.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: School Truancy

Incident Address: Swett Ave

Officer(s): School Resource Officer Maifeld

Narrative: Conducted a home visit to address inappropriate behavior by a student on Google Meets. Addressed with the student and parent.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Traffic Violation

Incident Address: Spruce St

Officer(s): School Resource Officer Maifeld

Narrative: Investigated a complaint about a light-colored Subaru passing a stopped school bus. The vehicle did not stop, and no identifying information was collected due to speed.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Request Officer

Incident Address: Franklin St

Officer(s): Officer Willhoite

Narrative: Responded to a trespassing complaint. The involved individual was issued a trespass notice.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Agency Assistance

Incident Address: Carlton Ave

Officer(s): Officer Winson, Officer Willhoite, Officer Andrews

Narrative: Assisted the Oxford Sheriff’s Office in locating a distressed individual on the Carlton Avenue trail. The individual was located and seen by MedCare.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Animal Problem

Incident Address: Maine Ave

Officer(s): Officer Haseltine

Narrative: Investigating a traffic complaint involving a cat struck and killed on Maine Avenue.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Suspicious Person/Circumstance

Incident Address: Swain Rd

Officer(s): Sergeant Bernard

Narrative: Responded to a report of suspicious behavior. Case documented and closed until further information is available.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Unwanted Tenant

Incident Address: Eaton Hill Rd

Officer(s): Officer Haseltine

Narrative: Responded to a report of trespassing. The subject was trespassed from the property and left on foot.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Telephone Hang-Up Call

Incident Address: County Rd

Officer(s): Sergeant Bernard

Narrative: Received a 911 hang-up call. The call was unfounded after investigation.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Wrong Number

Incident Address: Prospect Ave

Officer(s): Officer Haseltine

Narrative: Responded to a misdialed call. No emergency observed.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Suspicious Person/Circumstance

Incident Address: John F Kennedy Ln

Officer(s): Sergeant Bernard, Officer Haseltine

Narrative: Responded to a report of a suspicious male at the Rumford Community Home. Officers were unable to locate the individual after checking the area.

Incident Date: 10/22/24

Incident Type: Juvenile Problem

Incident Address: Forest Ave

Officer(s): School Resource Officer Maifeld

Narrative: School Resource Officer Maifeld responded to a complaint from a Western Foothills Regional Program staff member about comments made by a student. The staff member reported the issue to administration and requested it be documented should any future problems arise.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Animal Problem

Incident Address: Crescent Ave

Officer(s): Giroux, Eric

Narrative: Officer Giroux responded to an animal complaint on Crescent Avenue.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Telephone Hang-Up Call

Incident Address: Front St

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier

Narrative: Officer Simmons responded to a 911 hang-up. Based on the call’s location, it appeared to be from a moving vehicle on Route 2. No emergency was detected, and the call went to voicemail upon callback.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Juvenile Problem

Incident Address: Penobscot St

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier; Gallant, Bradlee

Narrative: Officers responded to a report of a child found outside a business. The parent was located, and the child was safely reunited. A referral to DHHS was made.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Welfare Check

Incident Address: Brown St

Officer(s): Maifeld, D; Andrews, Errol

Narrative: Officer Maifeld conducted a welfare check at the request of a Mountain Valley High School coach. The student was found to be in good health, and no further action was required.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Civil Complaint

Incident Address: Swain Rd

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier

Narrative: Officer Simmons assisted a resident in identifying steps to retrieve personal property left at a different residence.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Animal Problem

Incident Address: Swift Ave

Officer(s): Giroux, Eric

Narrative: Officer Giroux responded to an animal-related call on Swift Avenue.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Sex Offender 90-Day Registration

Incident Address: River St; Rumford PD

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier

Narrative: A resident from Swain Road completed the required 90-day sex offender registration at the police department.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Disturbance

Incident Address: Waldo St

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier; Gallant, Bradlee

Narrative: Corporal Gallant and Officer Simmons investigated a noise complaint. No disturbance was found.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Juvenile Problem

Incident Address: Recreation Dr

Officer(s): Maifeld, D

Narrative: Officer Maifeld investigated a report of students planning to harm another. The incident was found to be unfounded.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Information Report

Incident Address: River St; Rumford PD

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier

Narrative: Officer Simmons logged an information report; no press release provided.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Detail Stone Garden

Incident Address: US Route 2

Officer(s): Miller, Donald

Narrative: Sergeant Miller conducted patrols throughout Rumford as part of the Stonegarden Detail.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Traffic Violation

Incident Address: Main St

Officer(s): Maifeld, D

Narrative: Officer Maifeld investigated a report of a vehicle illegally passing a school bus. The incident was deemed unfounded.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Repossession of Property

Incident Address: Andover Rd

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier

Narrative: Rumford PD was notified of a property repossession; no police response was required.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Agency Assistance

Incident Address: Backkingdom Rd

Officer(s): Miller, Donald; Maifeld, D

Narrative: Rumford PD assisted in locating a parent for student transportation needs when another agency was unavailable.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Controlled Substance Problem

Incident Address: Bridge St; Circle K Store

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier; Gallant, Bradlee

Narrative: Officers responded to a controlled substance issue. Jacquelyn Dunn, 35, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug and is scheduled to appear in court on January 9, 2025.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Information Report

Incident Address: Eaton Hill Rd

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier

Narrative: A resident reported an expected phone exchange that did not occur. No further action was taken.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Repossession of Property

Incident Address: Waldo St

Officer(s): Gallant, Bradlee

Narrative: Rumford PD received notification of a repossession on Waldo Street; no response was required.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Bail Check Detail

Incident Address: Bridge St; Circle K Store

Officer(s): Gallant, Bradlee

Narrative: Officer Gallant conducted a bail check with no violations found.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Mental Disorder

Incident Address: Beliveau Rd

Officer(s): Gallant, Bradlee

Narrative: Officer Gallant responded to a mental health issue.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Attempt to Locate

Incident Address: US Route 2; Prospect Ave

Officer(s): Simmons, Kier; Gallant, Bradlee

Narrative: Officers responded to a report of a trailer found and suspected of being stolen. The trailer did not match the stolen property description.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Animal Problem

Incident Address: Cumberland St

Officer(s): Giroux, Eric

Narrative: Officer Giroux responded to an animal complaint on Cumberland Street.

Incident Date: 10/23/24

Incident Type: Telephone Hang-Up Call

Incident Address: Crescent Ave

Officer(s): Miller, Donald

Narrative: Officer Miller responded to a 911 hang-up on Crescent Avenue. It was determined to be an accidental call.

