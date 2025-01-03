Suppers

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, in Jay for Friday, January 10, will feature cabbage roll Casserole, green beans , Caesar salad, red velvet cake.

On January 17, the menu will feature turkey pot pie, pickled beets, cole slaw, chocolate cake All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

January 24 is Dance night and the meal will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry shortcake. Dine and dance $20. Dance only $10. Doors open at 5pm, eat in optional. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m.

January 31 is pizza casserole night with salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please call by Thursday each week to reserve your meals. 897-2122.

Music

FARMINGTON — For the month of January only, Farmington Baptist Church, located at 194 Whittier Road in Farmington, is postponing the Music Jam one week from Jan. 10, to Jan. 17. For more information, please call 207-779-0731.

Copy the Story Link