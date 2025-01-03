Suppers
JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, in Jay for Friday, January 10, will feature cabbage roll Casserole, green beans , Caesar salad, red velvet cake.
On January 17, the menu will feature turkey pot pie, pickled beets, cole slaw, chocolate cake All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.
January 24 is Dance night and the meal will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry shortcake. Dine and dance $20. Dance only $10. Doors open at 5pm, eat in optional. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m.
January 31 is pizza casserole night with salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please call by Thursday each week to reserve your meals. 897-2122.
