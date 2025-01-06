RANGELEY — A fire Saturday heavily damaged a camp on Russell Cove Circle, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said Monday.

No injuries were reported and the cause is being investigated.

The seasonal camp was being renovated by the owner, Willis Dicentes, of Limington, who was staying in an adjacent camp while work was being done, Bacon said.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the right side of the building and eaves, according to Lt. Camdan Carmichael, the department’s public information officer.

More than 25 firefighters from Rangeley, Eustis, Phillips, Strong and the village of Wilsons Mills in Lincoln Plantation responded to the fire, which was reported at 2:01 p.m. Other mutual aid departments were canceled when firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly, Bacon said.

Rangeley firefighters were on the scene quickly because of a second full-time firefighter working at the station, he said.

Bacon said he believed the camp is a complete loss and was insured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said, adding he suspects what it is but wants to confirm it with an investigator from the Office of State Fire Marshal before releasing it.

