Fish Meadow Cannabis, and other existing medical marijuana operations, would not be affected by a proposed moratorium on new cannabis stores being considered by the Livermore Falls Select Board. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff writer)

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board voted Jan. 20 to send a proposed moratorium ordinance on new retail medical marijuana businesses to legal counsel for review.

During the meeting, board members discussed the first reading of an ordinance that would temporarily halt new retail marijuana activity in town. The proposed moratorium would last 180 days and would not affect existing businesses.

Board members confirmed during the discussion that the moratorium would not impact current operations. The ordinance states that it does not limit the privileges or rights provided under the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act for qualifying patients, primary caregivers or registered dispensaries, including associated cultivation facilities.

Questions were raised about the language in the ordinance, particularly a section stating that existing ordinances are insufficient to prevent potential public harm from unregulated development of additional retail marijuana establishments. During the discussion, it was clarified that the town’s current ordinance would remain in effect and continue to guide existing businesses, with the moratorium serving only as a pause on new development.

Select Board member Bruce Peary made a motion to forward the document to legal counsel for review, requesting that it be examined “with a fine-tooth comb” to address any possible issues. The motion was seconded and approved unanimously.

Chair Will Kenniston later confirmed that the board’s intent is to eventually bring a new marijuana ordinance before voters that would include a proposed cap on the number of retail establishments. He said the moratorium is intended to pause new stores while the town finalizes that ordinance, noting that a similar vote had been discussed last year but was not ready at the time.

The discussion followed a question from a resident seeking clarification on the purpose of the moratorium and the town’s long-term plan.

The board set a public hearing on the moratorium ordinance for Feb. 3 and a special town meeting Feb. 17, which is also the board’s regular meeting date.

Board members discussed possible locations for the meeting, including the town office meeting room and the American Legion hall. The board agreed to confirm availability and tabled final approval of the special town meeting warrant until the Feb. 3 meeting.