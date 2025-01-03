LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen at their Dec. 17 meeting voted to spend the $6,974.41 remaining from ARPA funds.

Approved was $2,479.99 for an air compressor for the fire department and $4,494.42 for 30 Guardian Angel safety lights for various town departments. One more safety light than originally requested was asked for by Town Manager Carrie Castonguay to use up the remaining ARPA funds.

“These are called Guardian Angels and they come in different light combinations,” she said. “They clip on collars or vests; (it’s) a fairly new safety device.”

Police Chief Abe Haroon said he didn’t have one but two of his officers purchased them with their own money.

“This actually came up at an accident at Haines Corner,” Castonguay said. “It was the first snowstorm that we had. It was snowing horribly and it would just be an added safety feature for the firefighters and the police officers. Any time you can be more visible is a good thing.”

Thirty lights that flash red and white for the fire department, seven blue and blue for police department, two green and yellow for Public Works, plus the added yellow and yellow one for the animal control officer were approved. “There are occasions when she is out at night as well,” Castonguay said.

“You can also magnetize them,” Bobby Cummings, fire department deputy chief said. “They are pretty bright; better than a flashlight.” He demonstrated how the red and white Guardian Angel works.

“It’s hard to see, hard to pay attention to traffic when you are trying to save someone,” Chair William Kenniston noted.

“And when it’s raining or snowing you are distracted by the falling rain and snow,” Selectman Bruce Peary added. “You see lights and they are bouncing but with that you know it’s not a flashlight being waved around. You are a stationary person and it might be a good idea to drive around.”

Haroon said the lights are also a good beacon for firefighters in a smoke-filled room or when trying to find someone in the woods.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Peary stated.

Castonguay also obtained quotes for an industrial grade air compressor for the fire department. “The one they have now is an antique and it runs every five minutes,” she said. Mac Tools and Snap-On were among the quotes received.

Kenniston noted that Mac Tools had three industrial air compressors, and was told the 60-gallon one could supply all three trucks used by the department.

Approval was given to purchase the 60-gallon 2-stage cast iron 240-volt 5-horsepower air compressor from Mac Tools for $2,479.99 using ARPA funds.

