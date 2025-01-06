Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Lola (cat) – Lola is a calm, sleepy lady who loves to lounge in comfy spaces, and wake up once in a while to give you love and attention. She has a sweet little “meow” greeting to say hello. She doesn’t mind other animals and will be happy as long as she gets to take frequent naps. Come visit her and the other cats here at the shelter, every day but Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Etch (dog) – Etch is a high energy, “wiggily” boy who is looking for a human who can match his energy. He loves to play and has been doing really well with training. He does well with other dogs, and “dog savvy” cats are also okay. Make an appointment to meet Etch today.

