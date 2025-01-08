EUSTIS — An empty tractor-trailer blown over Wednesday morning by “extreme wind” took down several utility poles on a long corner of state Route 27.

The driver, Vincent Dumont, 36, of Marson, Quebec, was not hurt, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the scene about 9 a.m.

Dumont was driving a 2020 Western tractor-trailer when “extreme wind” just north of the causeway blew it over on its side, Nichols wrote in an email.

Central Maine Power Co. and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection were notified at the request of Eustis Fire Rescue officials who were assisting at the scene. State police Trooper Jedidiah Malcore from the commercial vehicle enforcement unit also assisted at the scene.

The temperature was 7 degrees about 3 hours after the crash and the wind chill was minus 11 degrees at that time, Eustis fire Chief Sprague Wise wrote in an email. He was still on the scene with the wrecker at 12:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link