Eustis firefighters check out the undercarriage of tractor-trailer Wednesday morning after a wind gust blew it off state Route 27 in Eustis. Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. says driver Vincent Dumont, 36, of Marston, Quebec, was not injured. Eustis Fire Rescue photo

EUSTIS — An empty tractor-trailer blown over Wednesday morning by “extreme wind” took down several utility poles on a long corner of state Route 27.

A Quebec driver escaped injury Wednesday when “extreme wind” blew the unloaded tractor-trailer off state Route 27 in Eustis. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

The driver, Vincent Dumont, 36, of Marson, Quebec, was not hurt, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the scene about 9 a.m.

Dumont was driving a 2020 Western tractor-trailer when “extreme wind” just north of the causeway blew it over on its side, Nichols wrote in an email.

Central Maine Power Co. and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection were notified at the request of Eustis Fire Rescue officials who were assisting at the scene. State police Trooper Jedidiah Malcore from the commercial vehicle enforcement unit also assisted at the scene.

The temperature was 7 degrees about 3 hours after the crash and the wind chill was minus 11 degrees at that time, Eustis fire Chief Sprague Wise wrote in an email. He was still on the scene with the wrecker at 12:30 p.m.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
eustis maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles