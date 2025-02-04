NEW VINEYARD — Two drivers escaped injury Monday night when they lost control of their vehicles that went off state Route 27 near the same area within minutes of each other.

In a news release, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Kevin Martel, 65, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was driving south just after 8 p.m. when he lost control of a 2022 Freightliner on the slippery road and it slid down an embankment and nearly rolled over.

New Vineyard Fire Department responded as well as Dutch Gap Auto to right the tractor-trailer owned by Western Express.

About 17 minutes later, while Deputy Jerry Maccione was at the tractor-trailer scene, a vehicle headed south and driven by Grace Allen, 16, of New Vineyard was approaching the scene and went off the road to the right.

No injuries were reported, Nichols wrote.

