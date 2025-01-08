LIVERMORE FALLS — Two medical centers were evacuated Wednesday after a rooftop heating unit on one of them malfunctioned and emitted the odor of propane.
At least 20 people left the MaineHealth Primary Care Family Medicine at 21 Main St. and the adjacent Western Maine Family Health Center on Depot Street, Fire Rescue Chief Nathan Guptill said.
Livermore Falls firefighters responded to the scene about 1:15 p.m.
Guptill said staff and patients were either outside or in their vehicles before he arrived.
Firefighters using testing meters detected propane in the MaineHealth building, Guptill said. They found one of five rooftop heating units malfunctioning and maintenance staff shut it off, which dropped the level of propane.
Medical center staff called the company in charge of the heating units.
People were allowed to go back into the building to collect their belongings and the building was closed for the day until the heating unit could be fixed, Guptill said.
