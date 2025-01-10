FARMINGTON — A former owner of Saddleback Mountain, longtime organizer of Easter sunrise services, and a community philanthropist known for her generosity, died last month after decades of charitable work.

Irene R. M. Berry, 95, was recognized in 2018 with her husband of over 70 years, Archie “Bill” Berry Jr., with the Salt & Light Award during the annual meeting of the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry for their commitment to the ministry and helping others. The award is based on Matthew 5:13-16, which reads: “You are the salt of the earth …You are the light of the world.”

Irene Berry was also recognized with the award in 2020 for organizing Easter sunrise services for over 40 years atop Voter Hill in Farmington. The couple also started The Sandy River Charitable Foundation, which among other charitable contributions, donated to the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund.

“By extending an annual $5,000 matching grant for heat dances and holiday concerts (Sandy River Charitable Foundation) has challenged the entire community to give generously to help (Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry) keep our neighbors warm,” the Rev. Susan Crane, said in 2018 during the award ceremony.

The Berrys and their seven children formed a 9-person partnership in 2003 to buy Saddleback Mountain ski area in Sandy River Plantation and thousands of acres in northern Franklin County near Rangeley. The family invested millions of dollars into the mountain to make improvements and additions to the recreational offerings during its ownership. The family put the mountain and resort up for sale in 2012. A deal to sell the resort fell through in 2017 and the resort was idle for about five years. In March 2019, the Boston-based Arctaris Impact Fund made an offer to buy the property. The sale was completed in 2020 and operation was resumed during the 2020-21 season, according to information on the Saddleback website SaddlebackMaine.com.

Irene Ruth Marquardt Berry died Dec. 26, 2024.

According to her obituary, she is survived by her husband of more than 70 years and numerous relatives and friends. A celebration of life is being planned for later in the year. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott Cremation and Funeral Services in Farmington.

Attempts to reach the family were unsuccessful.

