There was an amazing turn out on a frigid Thursday Jan. 2 at the Weld Recreation Committee meeting at the library. The following members were present: Julie Jarvis, Ina Toth, Liz Boyle, Diana Demers, Lynda Redmond, Lisa Bofinger, Wendy Ames, Laurie Pratt, Susan Fessenmaier, Martha Winter-Vining, Jean Biondo, Ursula Withrow, Ashley Wright and Carla Gauthier.

Committee members elected Julie as their Chairperson, Ina the funds available coordinator to turn into the town office all bills and obtain the budget reports from the town office staff prior to the monthly meetings. This position was incorrectly reported by me in last week’s edition as Budget Committee and should be Budget Reporter, as they are funds that the Town disburses from money obtained for this purpose at Town Meeting as we are a “town” committee now. Liz Boyle was elected Secretary of the Weld Recreation Committee to take the monthly meeting minutes.

If you are interested in joining/becoming a member of this committee, please contact any one of us, and you are always welcome to join us at our meetings the first Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library if you are interested in becoming a member, or just curious as to what we do.

New ideas are always encouraged – to express your ideas for activities and events, you don’t have to be a member. If you have suggestions for programs, activities, group trips throughout Maine to scenic destinations, craft fairs etc. all through the year, please share them with the group. Places to visit and/or activities to pique the interest of several different age groups of residents – suggest any project you think we could coordinate.

The group strives to keep their business meetings brief and to the point, one hour, with any fraternizing after the meeting is adjourned. Be sure to bring paper and pen – to note any questions you want to ask, following the presentation of information by the Chairperson.

Providing cookies/brownies for the March events of the Town Meeting March 1 and the Fiddlers Concert March 29 will be discussed at the February and March monthly meetings.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the Town Meeting since it falls on the first day of March this year.

I will let you know in my next article when you can come to the Town Office meeting room to play board (dominoes) card or dice (Yatzee) games, or bring in your own, this winter for something to do/socialize and share sweet goodies on a winter afternoon.

This article is short because of the time of year and before we get into our “winter” swing of things to do. Hopefully next time there will be more to report – remember to contact me with any news you would like to report by the Saturday before the Friday it is printed. I‘ll try to find some more historic news to share. Keep warm during what appears to be a snow-less Jan..

Join the Weld Recreation Committee on Friday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., at Mt Blue State Park headquarters for a Family Skate Night. Free skate rentals and refreshments will be served by the committee. Come early to watch the sunset and stay late to skate under the lights. Warm up by the fire inside the yurt and if weather permits, there will be planet observation with a telescope. For more information email Julie at weldrecreation@weld-maine.org.

