FARMINGTON — One person was injured Sunday and four children extricated from a tractor-trailer truck that failed to stop at the intersection of state routes 4 and 27 in Fairbanks village and rolled onto its side near Barker Brook, Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in a news release.

Jamie Garcia, 47, of Brentwood, New Jersey, was driving the rig owned by JJS Transport of Lawrenceville, Georgia, south on state Route 27 with a load of bottled water from Poland Spring’s plant in Kingfield, Charles wrote.

A 33-year-old woman and four young children were extricated from the sleeper cab and evaluated by MaineHealth EMS personnel. The woman was transported to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital with minor injuries, Charles said.

Fuel tanks ruptured and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called to contain the spill.

Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also responded to assist with the investigation.

Farmington police were assisted by Farmington Fire Rescue, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and MaineHealth EMS ambulance personnel.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville removed the heavily damaged truck and trailer Monday.

