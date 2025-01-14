MEXICO — A Life Scout with Troop 580 is seeking donations to assist Eagle Scout service project, according to Committee Chair Richie Philbrick.

He said Miles Smith is currently working towards earning his Eagle Scout rank. For his project, he is planning to build a permanent trash and recycling receptacle at Black Bridge in Mexico.

Earlier, Miles and his father had a temporary trash can in the parking lot above the bridge, which was well received and effective in keeping the area clean. However, it was swept away during a flood.

Miles said his project aims to provide a more durable and permanent solution by placing a receptacle in the same location. The new receptacle will include separate bins for trash and receptacles, keep area clean and promote sustainability.

Philbrick said the town of Mexico to take responsibility for emptying the receptacle.

The complete this project, Miles is seeking $300, or donations of supplies to help construct the receptacle.

Miles said that as a token of appreciation, “I will recognize your contribution to the community improvement effort at the dedication event, and my Eagle Scout ceremony…Your support would mean a great deal to me, my troop and the community.”

To contribute, call Miles at 207-713-8117 or email milesxsmith@gmail.com to discuss further details.

