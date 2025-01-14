FAYETTE — The Fayette Select Board met Jan. 7, at the Fayette Central School gymnasium to review ongoing infrastructure projects, discuss concerns over Fidium internet pricing, and unveil updates to the town’s website.

Town Manager Mark Robinson provided an in-depth update on the town’s road funding, noting that Fayette entered 2025 with over $3 million in gathered funds from 2023 and earlier. He said this “war chest” enabled significant infrastructure improvements without requiring additional taxation.

“Before we did anything this year, we had $3,157,950,” Robinson said. “We invested over $1 million, leaving us with $2,093,132 to go into 2025 without raising another penny from taxation.”

Completed projects in 2024 included paving Limberlost Road, sections of Russell Road, and the fire station parking lot, which was expanded to include a connection to Watson Heights Road. Sandy River Road also underwent reclamation and paving due to its deteriorated condition, with a total cost of $1,064,818, which included $30,542 paid to Pine Tree Engineering.

Upcoming 2025 projects include finishing the remainder of Sandy River Road and Baldwin Hill Road. Robinson also referenced prior discussions about the possibility of performing temporary improvements on Campground Road, such as a shim and overlay, while longer-term maintenance responsibilities with the Maine Department of Transportation [MDOT] are still being negotiated.

The town also secured a Stream Crossing Grant and Resiliency Adaptation Grant to fund two bridge projects. These grants will help stretch the remaining funds, but Robinson emphasized the importance of careful planning. “We need to make the wisest and best use of this $2,093, 132,” he said.

Robinson highlighted cost savings from purchasing liquid asphalt at the lowest price in five years, a move that reduced project expenses in 2024.

Fidium internet pricing discrepancies dominated much of the discussion during the Town Manager’s Report. Residents have raised concerns about inconsistent service charges across the town, said Robinson.

Fidium is operated by Consolidated Communications, a major internet provider in Maine that serves communities across the state, including Farmington, Belfast, Vassalboro, Houlton and Standish. Despite Fidium’s high-speed fiber offerings, residents in Fayette have reported pricing inconsistencies that have raised questions about equitable service delivery.

Robinson explained that the town does not have a direct agreement with Fidium. “The agreement is not between the town and Fidium; it is the Maine Connectivity Authority [MCA] and Consolidated Communications,” he said. “They will look for inequities and what corrective measures they need to take.”

The MCA is trying to achieve universal access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet service throughout Maine. Robinson said MCA will look for inequities and what corrective measures need to be taken if people will share their bills to show the issue.

Robinson encouraged residents to share their bills with him to assist in resolving the issue. “Everybody should be treated equally,” he said. “My request is for people to be patient and stay tuned.”

Code Enforcement Officer Jessica Leighton presented updates to the town’s website, fayettemaine.org, which now includes features like online bill pay, a dedicated calendar for town events, and improved access to agendas and documents.

“The goal is to provide all the information residents need with some new features,” Leighton said. Chair Lacy Badeau praised the changes but noted there may be adjustments as the website evolves.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21.

