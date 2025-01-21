Work continues Tuesday on the $4.4 million Franklin County emergency operations center on County Way in Farmington. Franklin County Administrator Amy Bernard told commissioners that the building is 60% complete. Bernard says she would like to move county offices, including county government administration, into the building in early spring. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

