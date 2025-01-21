LIVERMORE FALLS — The Jug Hill Riders Snowmobile Club recently held its first meeting in two years, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for the organization.

With 11 members in attendance, the club welcomed new members, elected new officers, and outlined plans for the upcoming season. Patrick Flaherty was elected as the new club president, and Eric Byron will serve as the trail master. There are no dues or fees to belong.

Club meetings are now held every other Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Jug Hill Riders Clubhouse on Diamond Road, near the Transfer Station. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26.

The club has assessed all local trails, bridges, and crossings, including the ITS 87 trail, Flaherty said Jan. 16. “We are working on the trails,” he noted. Work parties are being scheduled and more details will be posted on the club’s new Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/1442073880510166, he stated. Those who visit the page will see a different name, Jugg Hill Riders but he indicated that the club is still named Jug Hill Riders Snowmobile Club.

While CMP corridor work is ongoing, those trails are closed as maintenance and evaluations continue. Municipal trails are also under review.

“The club is dedicated to ensuring the safety and accessibility of our trail system,” Byron wrote in an email. “We’re assessing bridges, crossings, and trails, and we’re forming connections with local landowners to update trail maps and access routes.”

The reopening of the Rusty Lantern Market at the intersection of Routes 133 and 106 has also brought back essential services for snowmobilers, enhancing convenience for riders in the area.

A new website is being developed by Patrick Milligan. Flaherty wasn’t sure when it would be available, said to check the Facebook page for its status. The club will regularly post trail conditions, meeting notices, and other announcements on social media and the website once finished.

Flaherty said a fundraiser with a local business is being discussed. Details are still being finalized and once known will also be posted, he noted.

Community members are encouraged to stop by a meeting or reach out for more information. Contact Flaherty at 207-500-9548 with general questions, or reach out to Byron at 207-500-0003 with trail or maintenance concerns.

The Jug Hill Riders Snowmobile Club reminds all riders to respect the trails, follow signage, and honor landowners’ generosity in granting access to private lands. “It’s thanks to our landowners that we’re able to make this all possible,” emphasized Flaherty.

“The lack of snow is definitely an issue right now,” Flaherty said. “A couple of inches are in the forecast.”

The club looks forward to an exciting season and encourages anyone interested in snowmobiling to get involved.

