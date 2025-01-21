Clarkson



POTSDAM, NY — Matthew Kenneth Powers of Turner, a freshman majoring in aerospace engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2024 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Madelyne Keneborus of Turner; Sydney Fortin of Turner; Jonathan Poland of Leeds; Brett Frey of Livermore; Sophia Moreau of Jay.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

