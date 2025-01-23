LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board on Wednesday evening approved changes to the Livermore Falls Solar Energy Systems Ordinance, limiting their size to 15 acres and adding language to meet national fire safety regulations.

“We were asked at the last meeting if we would consider putting a limit on the size,” board member Carole Barker said.

Two safety measures solar companies must comply with were added, member Gayle Long said. Town Manager Carrie Castonguay had suggested them, she said.

The maximum area a solar energy system may cover is 15 acres, including any structures, security fencing, screening and setback requirements, according to the ordinance. The Planning Board may issue a variance for projects covering up to 50 acres with the consent of the Select Board if, in the opinion of the Planning Board, the project demonstrates substantial benefit to the town.

“That leaves a lot of room for interpretation,” member Arin Quintel said. “Should we be more specific about what the substantial benefit would be?”

Long said it would be up to the Select Board and Planning Board to decide. “We could choose not to even forward it to the Select Board if it didn’t meet our criteria.”

Advertisement

Barker asked if the Planning Board would need to set criteria for a variance.

“As far as the benefit, that would have to be determined by the Select Board,” Long said. “We can’t make those.” She also noted companies could appeal if a variance was denied.

Board member Tim Fournier suggested taking the variance section out. “We can always come back and revisit this down the road,” he said.

By consensus, members agreed to take out the sentence referencing a variance.

Application requirements for certification of systems include conforming to industry standards. The board added “all other applicable fire and safety requirements defined by the National Fire Protection Association.”

The board stipulated that the fire chief must approve a copy of the project summary, electrical schematic and site plan. The National Fire Protection Association has guidelines for solar panels, including setback requirements and electrical code compliance. Also added was that solar panel installations in Maine must also comply with the National Electrical Code, specifically:

Advertisement

• All wiring must comply with the photovoltaic systems standards in the latest edition of the code.

• The 129% rule must be followed to prevent overloading the electrical panel.

• Photovoltaic panels and modules must be listed and labeled by an approved agency.

Long said she added the part about having the fire chief’s approval for the site plan and other documents and the National Fire Protection Association guidelines because Fire Chief Nathan Guptill and Deputy Chief Bobby Cummings referenced that information in a site plan that had been reviewed.

Castonguay suggested the National Electrical Code information be added.

Under the screening section, Long said she added the word “tall” to describe vegetative barrier because the Souther solar array used “three little arborvitae that have all died. We needed to define that better.”

Advertisement

Long noted the last change — under roof-mounted solar energy systems — defines the setbacks in the NFPA document, which hadn’t been covered before. The changes are:

• Solar panels must be set back from the roof’s ridgeline to allow for ventilation.

• The setback must be at least 18 inches for panels covering 33% or less of the roof.

• The setback must be at least 36 inches for panels covering 33% or more of the roof.

Long said she would get the changes to Castonguay to present to the Select Board.

The Solar Energy Systems Ordinance was initially approved by voters at a special town meeting in 2023.

Copy the Story Link