STRONG — At the Maine School Administrative District 58 board of directors meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, two members of the Personnel Committee joined the Academics Committee as well due to responsibility levels.

Director Brad Orbeton initially raised concerns that the Personnel Committee did not have many responsibilities compared to the other committees. “Personnel meetings are few and far between,” said Orbeton. He also said that meetings last typically 20 minutes at most. His suggestion was to merge the committee with one with more responsibilities such as the Academics Committee.

Superintendent Laura Columbia suggested scheduling two meetings a year for the Personnel Committee as well as holding as needed meetings.

Personnel Committee members Orbeton and Brian Donovan were given the opportunity to join another committee as well in order to hold more responsibility. Columbia made it clear that no more than five members could be in a committee at one time. There were two open spots on the Academics Committee and Orbeton and Donovan took them.

