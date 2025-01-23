STRONG — During the Maine School Administrative District 58 board of directors meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, the board approved the use of Mt. Abram Regional High School fields for the annual Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic.

Science teacher and Outdoor Club Advisor Jim Danala presented the information on the annual soccer tournament, saying that this was the first time he had been asked to seek approval from the board.

The tournament has been a tradition since 2008, said Danala, bringing in a lot of schools and people outside of the district.

“Local businesses have shared on Facebook how appreciated it is for bringing in business,” said Superintendent Laura Columbia.

The tournament will take place Aug. 1 — 3. There will be spaghetti dinners and pancake breakfasts as well as food trucks. Tents and campers are allowed for participants and their families. Registration will open soon. Danala said that there is usually a long wait-list for the tournament by the time it begins.

Danala also said that a couple of years ago there were some septic issues. “We have learned a lot from the past, have porta potties in the budget,” said Danala.

Unrelated to the tournament, Danala also proposed an overnight experience for Mt. Abram Regional High Schoolers at the end of February vacation. The overnight experience will feature camping outdoors just outside of the high school for one night. The facilities in the school will be used just in case it gets too cold or if there are any emergencies. Danala said that the kids are especially excited to cook and eat freeze dried food. “This is an opportunity for the kids to come together and have a good time,” said Danala.

The trip was proposed for Feb. 21 and 22 approved by the board. Chaperones will need to be determined.

