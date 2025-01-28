RUMFORD — A family gathering was held for Irene Poirier of Rumford on the occasion of her 100th birthday. She reached that milestone Dec. 20.

Her daughter, Sharon Welch, said the great-great grandmother has lived the longest out of her 10 brothers and sisters. She was a middle child.

“When my sister and I were both in school, Irene wanted to get a job. She applied at Diamond Match and was hired. She was there for about 20 years or so. In later years she worked at Freddie’s Restaurant and The River Grill,” said Welch.

Irene married Alphonse Poirier in 1947 and they were married for 40 years before he passed away in 1988. She has lived in the Rumford/Mexico area all her life. She has resided on the Swain Road since 1967 and lives independently.

“I remember when her mother died at 84 years old and Irene wanted to live as long as her mother did. Well she surpassed it,” noted Welch.

She said Irene loves flying and likes to travel. “She has gone to Hawaii three times.”

Her mother also enjoys playing cards with friends and family and going to the casino in Oxford.

Copy the Story Link