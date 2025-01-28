RUMFORD — A family gathering was held for Irene Poirier of Rumford on the occasion of her 100th birthday. She reached that milestone Dec. 20.
Her daughter, Sharon Welch, said the great-great grandmother has lived the longest out of her 10 brothers and sisters. She was a middle child.
“When my sister and I were both in school, Irene wanted to get a job. She applied at Diamond Match and was hired. She was there for about 20 years or so. In later years she worked at Freddie’s Restaurant and The River Grill,” said Welch.
Irene married Alphonse Poirier in 1947 and they were married for 40 years before he passed away in 1988. She has lived in the Rumford/Mexico area all her life. She has resided on the Swain Road since 1967 and lives independently.
“I remember when her mother died at 84 years old and Irene wanted to live as long as her mother did. Well she surpassed it,” noted Welch.
She said Irene loves flying and likes to travel. “She has gone to Hawaii three times.”
Her mother also enjoys playing cards with friends and family and going to the casino in Oxford.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.