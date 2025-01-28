LIVERMORE FALLS — At 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the meeting room of the town office there will be a get connected class to determine what type of classes are needed or wanted by people in the area.

Town Clerk Doris Austin announced the program during the Select Board meeting on Jan. 21.

“This class is through AVCOG [Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments],” she said. “They want people around here to be up to the standards on their computers so they can help them get a job. They are meeting here and discussing what kind of classes would be good for this area. What do we want.”

Austin welcomed everyone to join in. “They will be setting up once a week,” she noted. “It’s different classes. Whatever everybody wants to choose. There are so many options that we will be having here, we can keep them coming here on a very steady basis so long as we have involvement.”

All are welcome and it is free, Austin stressed. A catalog of classes is available at the town office.

“We didn’t want to start a class on basics if that isn’t what is needed,” she said. “The office and you guys can join in on this. I know I am going to be sitting in on some classes.”

Copy the Story Link