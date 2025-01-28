FAYETTE — Big changes are coming to the Underwood Memorial Library in Fayette, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation. The grant was announced during the Jan. 21 Fayette Select Board meeting by Library Board of Trustees members Heather Chalmers and Anne Piroso.

“We put a packet together to show the board what we are looking to do,” Chalmers said. “In the fall, we applied for a Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation grant to make the library more accessible for our patrons. We heard back in December that we were awarded the grant for $50,000.”

The funds will be used to address critical accessibility issues, including:

• Installing a well and septic system.

• Converting the back room into an accessible bathroom.

• Raising the floor in the children’s area to level it with the rest of the library.

• Widening the entryway to improve access.

Currently, the library lacks a bathroom, relying on a porta-potty that is not handicap-accessible. Chalmers emphasized the challenges families face during events, especially at night. “Our kids’ nights are at night, and so parents are trying to use the porta-potty in the dark, with kids, and of course now it is cold,” she said. It was also noted that last summer there was an outbreak of brown tail moth caterpillars in the porta-potty, highlighting the need for an indoor bathroom.

Construction on the interior is scheduled to begin in March, with the well installation planned for spring and septic work after the ground thaws. “We’re super excited to have a bathroom in the library,” Chalmers added.

“This is just wonderful news,” said Select Board Chair Lacy Badeau. “I grew up here, and there was never a bathroom. Thank you for working on this and all the grants your group has gotten. It’s money that doesn’t come from taxation, which is a big deal.”

