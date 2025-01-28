The 10th and last Hollandstrong Ice Fishing Derby will be held Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wilson Pond in Wilton.

The Hollandstrong Community Foundation along with the ice fishing derby was created by Deb Roberts, the mother of Michael Holland, a 2008 Jay High School graduate and a 2012 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy. He was one of 33 crew members aboard the SS El Faro when it sank near Crooked Island, Bahamas, on Oct. 1, 2015, during Hurricane Joaquin.

The first derby was held on Round Pond in Livermore to benefit the Hollandstrong Memorial Scholarship. In recent years it has been held on Wilson Pond in Wilton.

Registration is $5 and may be made up to 9 p.m. Friday online or the day of the derby at the registration shack The first 25 kids age 10 and younger who stop by the registration shack near the boat launch on derby day will get a Hollandstrong bag filled with fishing themed goodies.

Prizes totaling $3,500 to be awarded this year are:

• Adult 1st place longest togue, brook trout, or salmon [Per MIFW derby permit salmon must be at least 16”] $1,500.

• Adult 2nd place longest of remaining species not awarded to 1st place $600.

• Adult 3rd place longest of remaining species not awarded to 1st or 2nd place $400.

Note: No prize will be awarded in any place that a species is not registered – for instance if no salmon is registered during the derby, there will not be a 3rd prize awarded.

• Youth 1st place longest togue $400.

• Youth 2nd place longest brook trout or salmon [Per MIFW derby permit salmon must be at least 16”] $300.

• Youth 3rd place longest any other species [pickerel, bass, perch] $200.

• Youth Honorable Mention – Shortest legal fish – any species $100.

Note – Per IFW request, there will be no prize category for random togue 14”-18” this year.

The raffle will offer a variety of prizes from individuals and area businesses. More information may be found on the Hollandstrong fishing derby Facebook page. At 1 p.m. at the boat launch and on Facebook live, there will be a special toast to Holland and the raffle drawing.

On Friday evening, Jan. 31, there will be a kickoff party from 6-10 p.m. at Ambition Brewing in Wilton. One dollar of every FLAAAG! purchased will go to the Hollandstrong Community Foundation.

On Saturday from 4-10 p.m. there will be an after party at The Square Downtown Wilton. Music by TJ Swan starts at 6 p.m.

“The scholarship fund has enough money in it to provide scholarships for many years to come,” Roberts told the Livermore Falls Advertiser. “The toy drive is going to continue and that is completely funded through donations.

“I’m so thankful for the generous support that i received over the past 10 years from so many people and businesses,” she noted. “I could never have had 10 successful years without all of their support. I’m looking forward to making this 10th and final derby the best one ever for all. Join us.”

