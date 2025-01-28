Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.
This Week, the Franklin County Animal Shelter is focusing on cats.
Anji (f) – Anji is tentative with people, and loves to lounge around and groom herself. When she decides to give you her attention, it’s like a gift. She allows pats and rubs occasionally, and when she is comfy in her forever home, we are sure it will be more.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.