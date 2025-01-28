Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

This Week, the Franklin County Animal Shelter is focusing on cats.

Fairy Fingers (f) – Fairy Fingers is inquisitive and friendly with humans, and enjoys napping near other cats. She does prefer to be in a safe, hidden spot when she rests, to avoid interruption of her beauty sleep, but she’ll perk right up if she thinks you’re going to give her love.

Anji (f) – Anji is tentative with people, and loves to lounge around and groom herself. When she decides to give you her attention, it’s like a gift. She allows pats and rubs occasionally, and when she is comfy in her forever home, we are sure it will be more.

