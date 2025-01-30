Cribbage



NEW SHARON — Franklin Lodge #123, located on Route 2 in New Sharon will hold a Cribbage Tournament on Feb. 6, starting at 6 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee and light refreshments will be provided.

Suppers

JAY — The Feb. menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, in Jay for Friday, Feb. 7 is Shepards pie, Caesar salad, chocolate chip squares. All meals served at 5 p.m. A $12 donation is greatly appreciated. Call 897-2122 on Thursday of each week to reserve your meal.

Feb. 14 will feature pork roast, apple sauce, potatoes green beans and for dessert, apple spice cake.

On Saturday, Feb.15, Post 3335 will be holding a benefit dine and dance for Valentine’s Day. On the menu: prime rib au jus, potatoes, squash, and salad. Triple brownies with strawberry and cream for dessert. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the meal at 6 p.m. Music provided by Jason Lee of Rustic Beats from 7 to 11. Tickets of $40 must be purchased in advance. All proceeds from this benefit will go to the Beal’s House in Togus, a hospitality house for veterans’ families. Call 897-2122 to reserve your seat for the benefit dine and dance.

Feb. 21 is Dine and Dance night with Country Fusion from 6 to 9, Doors open at 4. Featuring ham steak, roasted garlic rosemary potato wedges, peas and dessert will be peach cobbler. Dinner and dance $20, dance only $10. You must call by Thursday Feb. 20, to reserve your meal

Feb. 28 Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, and banana pudding.

Concert

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present a flute and piano concert featuring Marvento on Sunday afternoon, March 9, at 2 p.m. The concert will be in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, UMF, and doors will open at 1:30 pm. Some refreshments will be served after the concert.

The Boston-based musicians are flutist Weronika Balewski and pianist Elizabeth Basconi. Weronika and Elizabeth are performers and teachers who are active as chamber musicians and instrumental teachers. They founded Marvento Duo in 2013 to collaborate as both performers and teaching artists.

Admission $20, more if you can, less if you can’t. All welcome, no one turned away. Free for UMF students. Youth 18 & under free through our Arts Inspire Youth program. Purchase tickets on our website, artsfarmington.org, or at the door. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. The entrance door to Nordica Auditorium is located on Academy Street at the back side of Merrill Hall. For questions email president@artsfarmington.

Church

LIVERMORE FALLS —The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will have its annual “Soup”er Bowl Sunday will happen on Feb. 9 after Worship. There will be a sign-up sheet in Feb. for those who want to bring their favorite soup or “chow-duh” to share!

Shopping

FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise is available to purchase. Great gifts for animal lovers can be found at https://fc-animal-shelter-maine.printify.me/products. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, and you can visit the lobby and kitten room and available adult cat is open to the public during our normal business hours of noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Events

PHILLIPS — Upcoming events at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC), located at 21 Depot St. in Phillips will include a Craft and Yard Sale Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. For information contact Elizabeth Barker at 639-3647 or 491-3222.

Feb. 15 at the PACC, there will be a Valentine Sock Hop with a DJ from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 but all guests will be given a free raffle ticket with their payment for a $25 gift certificate to Bear Belly’s Tap & Table in Phillips. Meet some friends and dance the night away! For more info, contact Winona at 639-4296 or email Diana: ddsunshine10@yahoo.com

PHILLIPS — New people have moved into the area, and here’s a chance to showcase your business. PACC, 21 Depot St. in Phillips, will hold a Trade Show on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for businesses from Phillips, Avon and Madrid. The cost is $10 for a table or space, and meet new customers by displaying your wares or answering questions. Contact Winona 639-4296. Plan early!

PHILLIPS — PACC, 21 Depot St. in Phillips, is hosting a Spring Bloom Art Show, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register early for your favorite spot. $10 for a table or space. Have pride in your local community show, tables provided, food available and handicap accessible. Arrangements can be made to set up the night before. For more information, contact Winona, 639-4296 and leave a message if she’s not home. She will return your call.

