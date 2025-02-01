WILTON — The Wilton Water Department and the North Jay Water District have issued a boil water order for customers in those areas on the public water drinking systems after the Wilton system had a lapse in disinfectant Friday night at the treatment plant.

The Wilton Water Department provides water to the North Jay Water District and that is why customers of both systems are being asked to boil water for one minute before drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables or in any other activity involving consumption of water.

Wilton Water Superintendent Dalton Plante issued the order out of an “over abundance of caution,” according to the notice in Wilton.

The boil order is issued for the entire town of Wilton, including East Wilton and the village of Dryden, and the North Jay Water customers. The order is in effect until further notice and tests are analyzed to make sure the water is safe for drinking and other uses.

North Jay Superintendent Ben Wright, who issued the order in North Jay, wrote in his order that it was because of a loss of chlorination over Friday night in Wilton,

Farmington water customers are not affected, Plante wrote.

Copy the Story Link