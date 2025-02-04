WILTON — The boil-water order for those serviced by the Wilton Water Department and North Jay Water District was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

The order, which was placed out of an “over abundance of caution,” on Friday, was triggered by a lapse in disinfectant at the treatment plant on Friday night, according to Wilton Water Department Superintendent Dalton Plante.

North Jay Water District Superintendent Ben Wright advised those customers that a loss of chlorination was the culprit for the order.

Plante gave the all-clear Tuesday afternoon after receiving notification from Maine Health and Environmental Testing Labs.

“Users on the system may resume normal water use for consumption or otherwise,” according to a news release Tuesday afternoon. “The Wilton Water Dept. is not actively encouraging users to conduct system flushes on their home plumbing unless the home or business has sat stagnant for the whole duration of the order.”

