FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of trafficking illegal drugs within 1,000 feet of the W.G. Mallett School at 116 Middle St.

Jacob M. Danforth, 36, was arrested Jan. 31 at his apartment at 127 Orchard St., Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Thursday.

Farmington Officer Ethan Bronson and Detective Rex Schweighofer went there to follow up on an investigation of a burglary and theft of services. Danforth allegedly went into a structure at 127 Orchard St. that he had been barred from, Cote said.

Bronson determined Danforth was in possession of “brass knuckles and a knife,” Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email.

At the time, Danforth was out on $300 bail from a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrest Dec. 16, 2024, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Bail conditions include that he not possess or use dangerous weapons or illegal drugs.

Aware that Danforth was subject to release conditions, Bronson searched the apartment and Danforth’s body. Officers located a Smith and Wesson AR15 rifle and a Harrison and Richardson 12-gauge pump shotgun, along with ammunition for the guns, a sword and assorted folding knives, Charles wrote.

In addition, police found cocaine, cocaine base, known as crack cocaine, and a small amount of LSD and Buprenorphine, a prescription medication known as suboxone, according to Charles. Weighing scales, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Danforth was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs within a 1,000-foot safe zone of a school, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, burglary, theft and violation of condition of release, Charles wrote.

Penalties for convictions on the charges range from six months in jail up to 30 years in prison.

Danforth remained at the Franklin County Detention Center on Thursday on $1,250 cash bail, a corrections officer said.

