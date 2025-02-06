The Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced the Pets of the Week.

Kelly is a medium energy level female of around seven years old. and she is polydactyl, which means she has extra toes on her paws. (The word “polydactyl” comes from Greek and means “many toes”) She’s people friendly and okay with other cats, but dogs are an unknown quantity. Kelly is a sweet and social lady and is also a “talker,” and she loves attention.

Beau: Beau is the quintessential hound dog – he loves to sniff the ground, howl, and run in big, open spaces! He does not love being in his kennel, but outside it, he is very goofy and a little clumsy. Beau is a big boy, with a bigger heart, and those eyes will melt your heart when he looks to you for pats. He would love to live somewhere so he can be his truest self, with lots of room and humans who love hounds! Schedule your visit with him today!

Kelly and Beau and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Copy the Story Link