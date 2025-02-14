JAY —The Select Board has agreed to develop a deal with the Police Department Union to test out a 24-hour schedule during a two-month trial period, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Friday.

She will be working with selectpersons Tom Goding and Lee Ann Dalessandro and union representatives the week of Feb. 18 to finalize a memorandum of understanding, which selectmen agreed to pursue during a special meeting Thursday.

The intent would be to start the new schedule the week of Feb. 23.

It is anticipated an officer would work a 24-hour shift, have two days off, and the schedule will keep repeating. On the officer’s third week, the officer would have five days off, LaFreniere said.

“The 24-hour shift consists of 18 hours on and six hours on call,” she said.

Other police departments have moved to this type of work schedule to ensure police coverage.

“We anticipate this being a net neutral impact on the budget,” LaFreniere said.

