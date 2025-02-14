WELD — Officials are hoping to reopen the multipurpose room at the Town Office on Tuesday after sewage backed up last week when a septic system freeze-up.

The circuit breaker for the pump tripped Feb. 7, Select Board Chairman Richard Doughty said Thursday. By the time the pump was restarted Feb. 10, the septic system distribution box had frozen and sewage backed up into the multipurpose room which adjoins the staff office.

The post office, which leases separate space in the building, was not affected, he said.

The multipurpose room will be repaired first so staff can move there while their office is cleaned.

Town officials have met with an insurance adjuster and contacted Servpro of Farmington to sanitize the two rooms, Doughty said.

Officials hope work can be completed in the multipurpose room over the long President’s Day weekend. The company is willing to come in, but officials are awaiting word from the insurance adjuster and others to see if Servpro will be allowed to do the work.

The plan for Servpro is to cut away the drywall about 2 feet up from the floor and sanitize the two rooms, said Carol Cochran, the town clerk of nearly 50 years.

“They will tear up the carpet in the (staff office) area, cut away the drywall and sanitize it,” she said.

There is no carpet in the multipurpose room.

Another company will replace the drywall, paint it and replace the counter.

There are other floors that will need to be torn up, replaced and the area sanitized, she said.

Cochran said she went in to clean the Town Office when officials were alerted to the sewage issue.

Doughty commended Cochran for leading the effort to get the office open.

“She really put in a lot of time beyond the scope of her duties and did a lot of the dirty work, really dirty work,” to get the office reopened as quick as possible, Doughty said.

Cochran said it has been a team effort between Doughty and herself.

She said she sent over 300 emails to residents and seasonal residents to keep them informed of the situation and what is being done.

Doughty is also awaiting word from Maine Municipal Association on whether elections and the town meeting initially scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 1, respectively, can be moved to later in March, Cochran said.

