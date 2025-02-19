LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to renew the liquor license for Chuck Wagon restaurant at 2 Depot St.

“There have been no complaints. Nobody has any concerns,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said, of the business owned by Du-Par Inc.

Selectmen also unanimously approved a junkyard permit for Pierre Castonguay at 360 Campground Road.

According to the application, the junkyard was established in 1991 by Richard Castonguay.

Castonguay said there have been no complaints.

Waste hauler permits were unanimously approved for Archie’s Inc. owned by Anthony Avelino of Mexico, and Darcy’s Disposal Service owned by Darcy Croteau of Turner.

In other business, Castonguay said she received a notice from the Maine Department of Agriculture about the presence of browntail moths.

“Even though there were a number of browntail moths that didn’t survive, because of the drought conditions, they are still anticipating pockets of high numbers,” she said. “Everybody get your calamine lotion out.”

Copy the Story Link