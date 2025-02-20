The owner of Hotel Rumford, a downtown landmark at 65 Canal St., announced its closure in an online post Feb. 14.

Melissa Paige Porter did not give a reason.

The hotel has been a fixture since it was founded in 1888 and has seen a number of owners over the years. For the past 10 years it has been a family sports bar and a social hub for many locals with its restaurant offerings and a watering hole for skiers and families with cabins in the area.

The hotel has a dozen rooms, which were refurbished in 2014.

The social media post has drawn more than 260 comments, with many reminiscing about the past and wishing the owner and staff well.

One post indicates the hotel has been sold, but the Sun Journal was not able to confirm that as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with gift certificates can still redeem them at Brick and Stone Tavern on Congress Street through an arrangement with the owners.

This story was originally published as part of “Extra Space Storage ready to open in Auburn” The Buzz offers quick hits about trending area business happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact business writer Christopher Wheelock at 689-2817 or cwheelock@sunjournal.com

Copy the Story Link