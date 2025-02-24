RUMFORD — A young male moose continued his monthslong wandering of the streets Monday, attracting attention, prompting a poem and a possible name of Edmund Moosky, after the town’s native son and U.S. senator, Edmund Muskie.

The moose was reportedly spotted Monday afternoon on Route 120.

Town Manager George O’Keefe told selectmen Thursday that Animal Control Officer Eric Giroux was doing an excellent job managing the situation. “I’ve actually made it a habit of getting a briefing from him every morning on the status and location of the moose,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe said the moose has been primarily on town property.

“I think he is, at some point, going to be relocated by (the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife)”, or he might relocate himself to a more amendable corner of forest,” he said. “The moose is still very much in town and certainly residents should be safe around it and treat it as the wild animal that it is, and we know where it is, pretty much at all times at this point.”

The sightings have prompted people to post photographs and short videos of the animal on Facebook. Police officers have written a poem about him and a businessman has suggested a name.

Police officer Robert Haseltine said last week that he was parked Plymouth Avenue when he saw moose “hanging out.” He said officers were composing a poem. It reads:

“In Rumford, Maine, there’s a moose on the loose,

Sipping some juice with the Androscoggin goose.

Legend says his name is Bruce, but could he be Zeus?

No need for a noose, he will just break loose.

“Don’t bother with a caboose, there’s no use.

Any more effort is surely obtuse.

Let’s not induce, there’s no excuse.

It’s time for a truce, with the moose on the loose!

He’s cruising down Bridge Street, with a spruce in his hair,

Dodging the cars like he just doesn’t care!

Past the falls by the park, causing quite a fright,

He’s running so fast, it’s a moose-filling delight!

Through the woods near the mountain, he’s having some fun,

Takes a wrong turn and heads straight for the sun!

Up along Congress, causing quite a scene,

The locals all laugh — the moose is a dream!

From Rumford Point to the village so small,

This moose in the legend, the talk of them all!

He’s got no plans, just a wild, goofy spree,

In the heart of Rumford, where the moose runs free!

Kevin Jamison, manager of Aubuchon Hardware at 65 Falmouth St., posted on Facebook: “Seems to be the same young bull that’s been around the area for a couple months. The young guy needs a name if he’s gonna be around so much. I say Edmund Moosky after a great in our community, Edmund Muskie!”

O’Keefe said he appreciates the public’s support and cooperation with law enforcement, animal control and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

