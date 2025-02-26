JAY — Many people answering a survey last year would like to see more manufacturing and production jobs to benefit the town, Joel Gilbert, chairman of the town’s Comprehensive Planning Committee, told a public forum Tuesday.

Over 20 people attended the session at Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

The committee is compiling the information to develop a plan to submit to voters, possibly in November.

Gilbert gave an overview of the 2024 survey results that committee member Chris Townsend had compiled that indicated what residents would like to see in the next 10 to 20 years. The topics ranged from affordable housing and land use to outdoor recreation and cultural facilities.

Survey participants also indicated they would like to see more shopping and restaurant choices and believe that planning for the growth of the community would benefit the town. They also indicated the town would benefit from more recreation, leisure and outdoors industry. They also felt they are able to access the Jay Town Office services when they need them.

The original Comprehensive Plan was adopted by voters in 1997, and an update was approved in 2011, Erica Bufkins of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments said. She has been working with the committee to update the plan.

The plan is “long-range planning document that identifies the goals and desires of the community over the next (20-plus) years. It seeks to articulate and commit a clear vision for the town and establish the framework for future growth,” Ronda Palmer, Jay code enforcement officer, said previously.

Gilbert said it is a time to dream big for the future of Jay and plan for the next decade. The plan, which is in draft form, is being worked on in sections by different committee members.

It will be a road map for the town’s future and will be used in several ways including gaining access to federal and state grants.

Among the sections different committee members are working on is economic development, public transportation, outdoor recreation, forest resources, agriculture, education, public safety services, health care/social services, and cultural facilities including the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

The survey results indicate that residents of Jay generally approve of emergency services, with the fire and police departments receiving relatively high ratings for their effectiveness and presence in the community.

“There is also a strong sense of safety among residents, and they recognize the need to balance tradition with innovation in future growth,” according to Townsend’s analysis.

Overall, the sentiments were that the town faces “significant economic, infrastructure, and quality of life challenges,” according to the survey.

“While residents express a strong desire for job creation, recreational amenities, and safer neighborhoods, they also emphasize maintaining the town’s rural identity and community the town’s rural identity and community traditions,” according to Townsend’s analysis.

Concerns were also expressed in the survey over “high taxes, lack of services, poor road conditions, and limited economic opportunities.”

During the comment period, Bob Berry of Jay and owner of Main-Land Development Consultants in Livermore Falls, thanked the committee for their hard work.

“Jay is a golden nugget in a town without zoning,” Berry said.

The only mandates are what the state has put in place, he said, “which is a rare and welcome benefit for landowners, home builders and developers.”

He asked the committee to be careful how they craft the plan’s language, since most codes require a planning board to ensure projects are in substantial compliance with the comprehensive plan.

“I have seen planning boards in other parts of Maine use the comprehensive plan as a bludgeon against property owners. While the town of Jay currently has a wonderful Planning Board, no one knows what the planning board of tomorrow will look like. I wouldn’t want to see Jay’s zone-free advantage be jeopardized,” Berry said.

Several people posted thoughts on sticky notes on a board, among them “support and develop small businesses,” and “medical services and urgent care (services.)” Others were “combine resources of the tri-town area” and “Jay is beautiful. Let’s focus on outdoor recreation trails, more outdoor attractions.”

The committee will review the responses at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office.

