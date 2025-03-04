WILTON — Officials are seeking nominations for the town’s oldest resident to be awarded the Boston Post Cane.

Besides being the oldest, a candidate must have resided in town for at least the past five consecutive years. The exception is if the recipient is in a hospital, nursing facility, or other long-term facility or living with family in another community.

Nomination forms are available at the Town Office at 158 Weld Road. The forms are due back March 13.

People are asked to make sure the resident would like to receive the cane before making a nomination.

If the eligible person does not want the cane, it will be offered to the next oldest resident.

