FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a bid of more than $1 million to replace the Oberton Stream Bridge on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Township.

The vote is contingent on Wyman & Simpson Inc.’s ability to meet bid specifications and finish the work in 60 days. Wyman & Simpson is based in Richmond.

CPM Constructors in Freeport submitted a higher bid and would not be able to do the work until 2026.

Peter Cogley of Calderwood Engineering in Richmond, which is engineering the structure, presented the two offers to commissioners.

County Administrator Amy Bernard said Maine School Administrative District 58 based in Phillips would have a 30-mile detour to bus the schoolchildren if the road is closed for long.

“It is a pretty well traveled road,” she said.

Commission Chairman Bob Carlton of Freeman Township said he would prefer to have the bridge replaced in 60 days.

Following the vote, he said, “Let’s get this sucker built.”

The money will come from the unorganized territory budget.

The county had a temporary bridge built in 2023 for about $100,000.

Commissioners voted in October 2024 to purchase a $1 million superstructure bridge as replacement instead of rebuilding the old bridge. The difference between the two was estimated at about $160,000.

Both options have an estimated 75-year lifespan. A rebuilt bridge would have to be painted in 30 to 40 years.

The county also plans to replace another bridge in Salem Township.

Wentworth Partners & Associates of Skowhegan is handling engineering for a new Luce Bridge over Quick Stream on Reed Road and getting permits, including from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The company made an error in the bid posting and had to repost it, Bernard said. Bids are due March 28.

Commissioners voted in February to make a $100,000 down payment on steel for the bridge.

