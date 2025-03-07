REGION —University of Maine Cooperative Extension is seeking adult volunteers in Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and York counties to become 4-H Tick Project Mentors. Mentors will guide youth in learning about ticks and tick safety using engaging hands-on activities offered through the 4-H Tick Project.

“Understanding ticks is crucial for both human and environmental health,” says Carla Scocchi, coordinator of the 4-H Tick Project. “By training a network of dedicated mentors, we can empower youth with the knowledge and skills they need to become citizen scientists, investigate tick populations in their communities and stay safe when recreating outdoors.”

Mentors should have a passion for tick safety and youth education along with a commitment to providing positive youth development experiences. Participants are required to attend a free, in-person training session on April 11 at Wolfe’s Neck Farm in Freeport and complete the 4-H volunteer enrollment process which includes a background check.

In addition to making a valuable contribution to local communities, mentors will facilitate hands-on learning experiences in classrooms, after-school programs, and/or community events; model tick collection protocols and identification techniques; and share best practices for tick safety with young people.

No prior experience with tick science is required. The training will provide all the necessary knowledge and resources. This opportunity requires volunteers to work with educators and youth in various learning environments, including outdoors in tick habitat.

To learn more and register for the training, please visit the project website, https://extension.umaine.edu/hancock/tick-project/volunteer/

The deadline to register is March 30. To request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Emily Booth, emily.booth@maine.edu, 207-581-8205.

