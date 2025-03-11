RUMFORD — The sixth annual Mike Worthley Charity Sledding Race included superheroes and a good crowd on Sunday morning, raising an estimated $3,000, according to organizer Gary Dolloff.
Part of the excitement was to see if Dolloff, aka Batman, could win the final race down Scotty’s Hill for a sixth time. It was not to be, however, as another caped crusader, Chance Childs as Superman, defeated Batman and Larry Skillin, as Captain America, for the coveted title.
The track was hard and fast from sleet that fell on the snowpack, also making it very difficult to try to climb back up the hill.
Dolloff provided a reason his finely tuned blue sled, purchased seven years ago for $6.29 at the then Rumford Marden’s, failed to cross finish line in first.
He said he’s lost 33 pounds, jokingly vowing that he’ll add weight to his belly and tush for next year’s event.
Even more significant, Childs, 16 of Bethel, donated the entire $700 winnings to his chosen charity, Team Hailey Hugs, which seeks to help grieving families cope with their loss by providing comfort and hope at a critical time in their grief.
The $3,000 raised included $1,000 from a scratch ticket raffle. Also included was $375 raised by the Western Maine Witches, which had a contingent there to watch the action.
Following the race, Dolloff presented three $500 checks to three groups:
• To the Hope Association’s Special Olympic team;
• To the Yates family to help with cost after Jymall Yates accident;
• To the Dixfield Discount Fuel’s fuel assistance program.
Dolloff said the remainder of the money raised will go into the Greater Rumford Community Center’s Pay It Forward Fund.
Thanks as well to Greg Chiasson and side kick Gary Petrie for grooming the hill and taking people up and down the hill on Sunday.
Dolloff said he hopes to add more superhero sliders for the seventh annual fundraising event.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.