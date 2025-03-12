NEW SHARON — Voters at Saturday’s annual town meeting will decide on a $1.75 million budget that is $453,948 more than this fiscal year.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Cape Cod Hill School on Cape Cod Hill Road.

Elections will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the Town Office at 11 School Lane.

The amount recommended for Public Works is $822,632, an increase of $309,837. Summer roads is $200,488 more, while the snowplow contract is $195,481 more. The recommendation also includes $35,000 less for the Capital Roads Reserve Account.

Public Works includes money for maintaining roads winter and summer, the salt shed, paving, snowblowing Route 2 sidewalk, Capital Roads Reserve Account, and carrying forward $51,132 from Local Roads Assistance for the ensuing year.

Debt service is $86,594 more than last year and includes the first payment for the Bullens Mills Bridge loan. Voters at a special meeting last August approved a $744,000 loan to replace the steel bridge on Crystal Vale Road.

Amendments to three ordinances will be considered. The Solar Energy Systems Ordinance would limit the height of the solar racking system to 10 feet and change the height of the perimeter fence from eight to 10 feet.

Changes to the Cemetery Ordinance would require all arrangements be removed by April 1 for spring cleanup and Oct. 1 for fall cleanup. The town would also be able to remove vases or urns not properly cared for.

Parks and Recreation Commission Ordinance changes would require members to be residents of the town and/or have a student(s) attending Regional School Unit 9 schools.

Voters will also be asked to change the positions of tax collector and town clerk from elected to appointed. If approved, they would take effect at the next annual town meeting in March 2026.

