Residents of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls brainstorm ideas Tuesday for a master recreation plan for the three towns. Standing in the Livermore Falls Town Office are, from left, Livermore Falls Selectman Will Kenniston, Livermore Falls Town Manager Carrie Castonguay of Jay, Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club President Ashley Langlin-Hebert of Livermore, Franklin County Commissioner Jeff Gilbert of Jay and Livermore Falls Planning Board member Arin Quintel. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

LIVERMORE FALLS — About 20 people gathered Tuesday at the Town Office to start the process of developing an outdoor master recreation and facilities plan for Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

The towns partnered with Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, a regional planning agency, in Auburn. AVCOG partnered with consulting firm Fourth Economy based in Philadelphia, which helped Maine prepare a 10-year Outdoor Recreation Economy Roadmap. The towns and AVCOG joined together in obtaining a grant from U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities planning assistance program.

Among the people attending Tuesday were representatives of the towns, ATV groups, Main-Land Development Consultants, recreation committee members, University of Maine at Farmington, Area Youth Sports and others.

Jay Selectperson Tim DeMillo, left, speaks Tuesday to three other Jay residents at the Livermore Falls Town Office. From left are Jenna Roque of Area Youth Sports,, Jay Recreation Committee member Abby DiPasquale and Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere. The brainstorming session was an effort to develop a master recreation and facilities plan for Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

They formed four groups to develop a recreation needs assessment. They posted notes on boards around the selectmen’s room. They wrote down their favorite recreation spots and locations; favorite recreation activities/events; changes or improvements they would like to see; the preferred location of a facility and its uses; and what is needed to accomplish the goal.

The groups highlighted boat launches, trails, Spruce Mountain Ski Slope, concerts in the park, libraries, French Falls Recreation Park, baseball and softball fields. They also highlighted the Apple Pumpkin Festival, History Night, Spruce Mountain trails at high school, Whistle Stop Trail, street dances an other ideas.

They also noted having a combined events page for the towns, the need for a recreation center with paid director, volunteers, signs, a municipal golf course, outdoor concert area, amphitheater and activities for youth and older people.

Livermore Falls Budget Committee member Sharon Bailey sticks a note on a board during a brainstorming session Tuesday at the Livermore Falls Town Office. Residents of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls gathered to begin developing a master recreational plan for the three towns. Donna Perry/Sun Journal

Surveys are available at the three town offices for others to add their thoughts.

Abby DiPasquale of Jay said she would to know the thoughts of teenagers in the towns about recreational activities.

The information gathered and results of interviews will be compiled and put in the plan.

Another meeting is planned for May. A draft master plan will be developed and a final plan is expected to be ready in June or July.

